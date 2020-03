Passengers walk inside Central Railway Station in Milan, Italy, 08 March 2020. The Italian authorities have taken the drastic measure of shutting off the entire northern Italian region of Lombardy – home to about 16 million people – in a bid to halt the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the Mediterranean country. The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Italy has jumped up to at least 5,883, while the death toll has surpassed 230, making Italy the nation with the third-highest number of infections (behind China and South Korea) and the second-highest death toll after China. ANSA/Andrea Fasani