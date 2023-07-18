18 Luglio 2023

AGROPOLI,MADONNA DEL CARMINE QUARTIERE IN DISARMO E ABBANDONATO

admin 18 Luglio 2023

NEMMENO ALLA FESTA SI É INTERVENUTI CITTADINI SUL PIEDE DI GUERRA CONTRO MUTALIPASSI

Riceviamo una serie di problematiche da parte dei residenti nella frazione periferica della Madonna del Carmine e il giorno della festa i problemi sono rimasti irrisolti e la gente si è vista arrivare istituzioni e adepti e si è sfogata. L’immagine del quiartiere è dei peggiorni.

I cittadini ci scrivono denunciando la mancanza di vigilanza diurna e serale nelle ore di punta da parte della polizia municipale  Anche se con il grande lavoro che hanno da fare in tutta la città sono sotto organico e il controllo urbano in periferia diventa un serio problma ma non per colpa loro.

L’incuria della vegetazione.

Marciapiedi rotti e alti che ostacolano l’accesso ai disabili e agli anziani

La mancanza di una segnaletica orizzontale visibile

Asfalto usurato pieno di rattoppi e di buche

Assenza di un parco giochi dove le mamme possono portare i bambini a giocare in tutta sicurezza

Assenza di manutenzione.

Assenza di sicurezza con furti e gente sospetta a tutte le ore.

