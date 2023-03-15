AGROPOLI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI,SCANDALO SUL LUNGOMARE LAVORI IN DUE METRI TRAFFICO BLOCCATO DA 3 GIORNI

Diadmin

Mar 15, 2023 , ,
Sono 2 metri, solo due metri, di buca per un lavoro, forse di manutenzione, e il lungomare è chiuso praticamente al traffico. Lunghe file, code a più non posso, proteste a iosa di automobilisti, residenti ed e commercianti. Uno schifo. A dimostrazione del totale abbandono in cui versa la cittadinanza. Una vergogna con l’amministrazione totalmente assente.

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

