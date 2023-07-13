13 Luglio 2023

AGROPOLI,STASERA OMAGGIO A MORRICONE

Nel parco pubblico questa sera Omaggio a Morricone, la serata organizata e voluta dell’avvocato Luigi Acerbo.

