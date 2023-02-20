AGROPOLI

AGROPOLI,TUTTO PRONTO PER LA MOSTRA DEL CARNEVALE DI AGROPOLI ALLA FORNACE A CURA DI ERNESTO APICELLA

Feb 20, 2023
La Fornace ospita la mostra del “Museo del Carnevale di Agropoli”. Una storia lunga 50 anni tra testimonianze fotografiche, articoli di giornale, travestimenti e quant’altro.
Un percorso virtuoso che prosegue ancora oggi, il Carnevale, una tradizione frutto di lavoro e passione, che cresce di anno in anno. La mostra è visitabile dal lunedì al sabato dalle ore 17 alle 19

