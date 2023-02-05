AGROPOLI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI,U'TUON E MARZO FA IL PIENONE E OGGI RICEVE IL PREMIO A SANT'ARSENIO/VIDEO

Feb 5, 2023
U’Tuon e marz al teatro de Filippo ha fatto registrare il tuto esaurito. Tutti bravi gli attori del “Sipario” cin Umberto Anaclerico in grande spolvero. Stasera la commedia e la compagnia riceveranno un importante premio a Sant’Arsenio

