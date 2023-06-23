23 Giugno 2023

ARRIVA

admin 23 Giugno 2023

Poche ore ancora e il nuovo pastore Monsignor Don Vincenzo Calvosa della Diocesi di Vallo della Lucania arriva in cattedrale a San Panteleone

Potrebbe essere un'immagine raffigurante testo

 

Tags: , ,

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

AGROPOLI, NEL MOIO E’ ALLARME FURTI INTERVIENE IL COMMISSARIO CITTADINO DELLA LEGA COSTABILE MONDELLI/VIDEO

admin 23 Giugno 2023

BATTIPAGLIA, LA DISCESA DELLA MADONNA DELLA SPERANZA QUEST’ANNO PROCESSIONE IL 2 LUGLIO/VIDEO

admin 23 Giugno 2023

AGROPOLI, CASO ATLETICA- STADIO IL CONSIGLIERE MALANDRINO VA IN PROCURA BALLANO 500.000 EURO

admin 23 Giugno 2023

FORSE HAI PERSO QUESTA NOTIZIA

ARRIVA

admin 23 Giugno 2023

VIOLENZA SESSUALE PER IL PRIMARIO DEL RUGGI SI APRONO LE PORTA DEL CARCERE

admin 23 Giugno 2023

AGROPOLI, NEL MOIO E’ ALLARME FURTI INTERVIENE IL COMMISSARIO CITTADINO DELLA LEGA COSTABILE MONDELLI/VIDEO

admin 23 Giugno 2023

BATTIPAGLIA, LA DISCESA DELLA MADONNA DELLA SPERANZA QUEST’ANNO PROCESSIONE IL 2 LUGLIO/VIDEO

admin 23 Giugno 2023

BATTIPAGLIA, INCIDENTE SULLA SPINETA DUE GIOVANI GRAVEMENTE FERITI

admin 23 Giugno 2023
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: