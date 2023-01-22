AGROPOLI SPORT

IL MALTEMO FERMA L’AGROPOLI RINVIATA LA PARTITA CON IL SOLOFRA/VIDEO

admin

Gen 22, 2023

L’arbitro come si vede nelle immagini ha visionato il campo del Guariglia prima della gara prima e ha rinviata la partita

admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

