AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI AFFRONTA L’AUDAX CERVINARA IL PRESIDENTE APRE GRATIS E METTE IL PULLMAN PER CAPACCIO

Diadmin

Ott 21, 2022 , , , , ,

Domenica pomeriggio ore 15,30 la capolista Agropoli affronterà la difficilissima partita interna contro l’Audax Cervinara di Juliano. La partita si disputa ancora a Capaccio Paestum

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

AGROPOLI APPUNTAMENTI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI, DOMANI SABATO AL CASTELLO CONTINUA IL SETTEMBRE CULTURALE CON PIERLUIGI ELIA

Ott 21, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA SPORT

PAESTUM E AGROPOLI PIANGONO DUE GRANDI SPORTIVI IL CAVALIERE DI LASCIO E IL CANCELLIERE CAVALIERE

Ott 20, 2022 admin
SPORT

SALERNITANA-SPEZIA ARBITRO CHIFFI BUONI I PRECEDENTI

Ott 20, 2022 admin

You missed

AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI AFFRONTA L’AUDAX CERVINARA IL PRESIDENTE APRE GRATIS E METTE IL PULLMAN PER CAPACCIO

Ott 21, 2022 admin
CRONACA IN PRIMO PIANO

CASALVELINO INCHIESTA PESCI RUBATI I NOMI DEI 6 ARRESTATI

Ott 21, 2022 admin
CRONACA IN PRIMO PIANO

CASALVELINO, BLITZ DEI CARABINIERI 6 ARRESTI RUBAVANO PESCE FRESCO E LO RIVENDEVANO

Ott 21, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI APPUNTAMENTI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI, DOMANI SABATO AL CASTELLO CONTINUA IL SETTEMBRE CULTURALE CON PIERLUIGI ELIA

Ott 21, 2022 admin
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: