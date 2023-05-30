30 Maggio 2023

SCAFATI, LA GRANDE RIVNCITA DI PASQUALE ALIBERTI TORNA SINDACO E DIMOSTRA CHE LA GENTE LO HA CREDUTO SEMPRE INNOCENTE

admin 30 Maggio 2023

Il neo primo cittadino vince con il 53,04% dei voti: «Sarò Pasquale per tutti, anche per i miei più acerrimi avversari»

Pasquale Aliberti abbraccia la moglie Monica Paolino, ex consigliere regionale, dopo la vittoria
Pasquale Aliberti abbraccia la moglie Monica Paolino, ex consigliere regionale, dopo la vittoria

Pasquale Aliberti torna sindaco di Scafati

: al ballottaggio il candidato sostenuto da Forza Italia e Lega batte Corrado Scarlato, civico centrista, che al secondo turno aveva ottenuto l’appoggio di Pd e M5S. Aliberti ha ottenuto il 53,04% delle preferenze, contro il 46,96% del suo avversario.

«Sarò “Pasquale” per tutti – la prima dichiarazione di Aliberti – per il popolo scafatese e anche per i miei più acerrimi avversari. Voglio un sindacato condiviso con gli uomini e le donne che cercano la rinascita di questo Paese, nella consapevolezza che noi abbiamo la responsabilità del governo della Città e che gli altri devono essere messi tutti nella condizione di poter partecipare ad un sogno che ci appartiene. Quel sogno che va oltre l’invidia, l’odio, la violenza, l’ideologia perché tutti abbiamo il desiderio di tornare, con i sentimenti dell’amore ad essere orgogliosi di Scafati per poter gridare “noi siamo scafatesi”».

Classe 1971, laureato in medicina e chirurgia specializzato in igiene e medicina preventiva, Aliberti è iscritto a Forza Italia dal 1994. Nel 2008 è il primo sindaco di centrodestra della storia della città di Scafati. È rieletto nel 2013 ma, nel 2017, la sua amministrazione viene sciolta per presunte infiltrazioni camorristiche. Attualmente Aliberti è sotto processo, in primo grado di giudizio. Questa elezione dimostra che la gente lo ha ritenuto sempre innocente e lo ripaga da molte mortificazioni spesso ingiuste.

