AGROPOLI SPORT

US AGROPOLI AGGREDITA IL DIBATTITO/VIDEO

Diadmin

Ott 17, 2022 , ,

Set tv ha voluto approfondire con il direttore generale dell’Agropoli il gravissimo episodio di cui è stata protagonista in negativo l’Agropoli. In basso il video:

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

AGROPOLI APPUNTAMENTI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI, AL LUMOS CAFE’ MERCOLEDI’ SERATA JAZZ

Ott 17, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI SI FITTA IL CAMPO DEL DLF PER GLI ALLENAMENTI/VIDEO-FOTO

Ott 17, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA SPORT

AGGRESSIONE US AGROPOLI PARTONO I CONTROLLI INCOROCIATI DEGLI INQUIRENTI

Ott 17, 2022 admin

You missed

POLITICA

ALFIERI PRESIDENTE DELLA PROVINCIA IL PD TRACCIA LA STRADA, AL VIA LA RACCOLTA DELLE FIRME

Ott 17, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI APPUNTAMENTI ATTUALITA'

AGROPOLI, AL LUMOS CAFE’ MERCOLEDI’ SERATA JAZZ

Ott 17, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI SI FITTA IL CAMPO DEL DLF PER GLI ALLENAMENTI/VIDEO-FOTO

Ott 17, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA SPORT

AGGRESSIONE US AGROPOLI PARTONO I CONTROLLI INCOROCIATI DEGLI INQUIRENTI

Ott 17, 2022 admin
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: