VERGOGNA CONTINUA IL BOICOTTAGGIO ALL’AGROPOLI RIMOSSI GLI STRISCIONI DEGLI ULTRAS

Il sistema di potere nel municipio di Agropoli ostinatio contro l’Agropoli perchè devono favoprire gente vicine a loro oltre a boicottare l’Agropoli va anche contro gli ultras l’unica voce vera e forte che in questo momento si leva per sostenere i delfini e il presidente carmelo Infante. Avevno messo degli striscioni copme fanno sempre ma sono stati vigliaccamente tolti. Una vergogna esagerata e ancor di più mortificante nei confronti dei ragazzi ultras i quali con sacrifici e grandi sforzi stanno seguendo la squadra. Il comune è contro l’Agropoli, il sindaco fa affari con l’atletica. Hanno tolto il campo alla squadra e voglioni chiudere la bocca ai tifosi. I tifosi, gli sportivi, gli ultras, vanno rispettati. Atteggiamento camorristico, fascista e indegno per la città di Agropoli. Vedrete il sindaco non avrà nemmeno il coraggio di presentarsi sul campo per paura della contestazione. Si andasse a vedere l’atletica dove ci sono i suoi galoppini politici, lasci stare l”Agropoli Mutalipassi faccia gialla.

 

 

 

 
