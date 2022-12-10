APPUNTAMENTI ATTUALITA'

CASTELLABATE, OGGI DOMENICA IN DIRETTA DALLE 11,30 RAI 1 LA SANTA MESSA DALLA CHIESA DI SANTA MARIA A MARE

Potrebbe essere un'immagine raffigurante 1 persona e spazio al chiuso

 

 

Castellabate, domenica Santa Messa in diretta su RaiUno dal Santuario di Santa Maria a Mare - il Giornale di Salerno .it

 

Santa Messa dal Santuario Santa Maria a Mare in Castellabate recentemente sfiorato dall’alluvione del 19 novembre. La santa Messa comincerà alle 11,30 in diretta su Rai 1 Regia di Michele Totaro. Commento liturgico di Simona De Santis

Potrebbe essere un'immagine raffigurante monumento e il seguente testo "Diocesi di Vallo della Lucania/ Castellabate Cilento Parrocchia "S. Maria a Mare" Maria di Castellabate Domenica 11 dicembre ore 10:55 S. Messa in diretta su Rai 1 Chi desidera partecipare alla cele- brazione deve prendere posto in chiesa entro le ore 10:15 Il Parroco Don Roberto Guida"

