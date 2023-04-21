21 Aprile 2023

AGROPOLI,ACCOLTELLAMENTO DOPO LA GRIGLIATA A TRENTOVA E INSEGUIMENTO COINVOLTI EXTRACOMUNITARI

admin 21 Aprile 2023
I carabinieri sono sulle tracce dell’aggressore. Un giovane  nord africano è stato accoltellato in un bar di trentova via Belvedere, dove solitamente corrono le auto. Il giovane  di nazionalità nord africana di 23 anni è rimasto ferito da diversi fendenti. Subito è scattato l’allarme.  La tranquillità della frazione Moio, infatti, è stata interrotta dall’ intervento di Carabinieri e ambulanze a sirene spiegate.  Immediatamente soccorso dei sanitari del 118, è stato trasferito in codice rosso presso l’ospedale San Luca di Vallo della Lucania. Non è stato possibile rintracciare, nelle vicinanze il suo aggressore. Si sospetta un connazionale, ma al momento non vi è certezza. I carabinieri hanno inseguito i feritore.

La rissa sarebbe avvenuta tra due ragazzi un tunisino di 23 anni clandestino da poco in Italia e il suo coinquilino un marocchino, durante una grigliata alla quale hanno partecipato una decina di ragazzi italiani ma con origini extracomunitari. Non si sa come mai sono venuti a diverbio, sta di fatto che il marocchino, ora ricercato, ha colpito con più coltellate il suo coinquilino. Tutti i presenti hanno tentato di evitare che i due venissero a contatto ma senza riuscirci.

Aggiornamenti a dopo
Tags: , , ,

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

PRAIANO, DUE RAGAZZE VANNO GIU’ AL MURICELLO UNA E’ IN PROGNOSI RISERVATA

admin 21 Aprile 2023

AGROPOLI, UNA COLLETTA PER RIPORTARE IL CUOCO SUICIDA IN SARDEGNA

admin 20 Aprile 2023

PONTECAGNANO, SVOLTA NELLE INDAGINI SULLA SCOMPARSA DI MARZIA CAPEZZUTO 3 ARRESTI

admin 19 Aprile 2023

FORSE HAI PERSO QUESTA NOTIZIA

AGROPOLI, DISASTRO DEL CAMPO POLITO LAVORI APPALTATI PARTITI E FERMI AMMINISTRAZIONE VERGOGNA

admin 21 Aprile 2023

AGROPOLI, UN LAVORO DI 40 METRI TIENE BLOCCATA VIA PISACANE DA SEI MESI/VIDEO – FOTO

admin 21 Aprile 2023

AGROPOLI,ACCOLTELLAMENTO DOPO LA GRIGLIATA A TRENTOVA E INSEGUIMENTO COINVOLTI EXTRACOMUNITARI

admin 21 Aprile 2023

PRAIANO, DUE RAGAZZE VANNO GIU’ AL MURICELLO UNA E’ IN PROGNOSI RISERVATA

admin 21 Aprile 2023

AGROPOLI,NOI MODERATI DI CAPACCIO PAESTUM PRESENTE NEL DIBATTITO SULLA BRETELLA/IL COMUNICATO

admin 21 Aprile 2023
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: