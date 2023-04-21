AGROPOLI,ACCOLTELLAMENTO DOPO LA GRIGLIATA A TRENTOVA E INSEGUIMENTO COINVOLTI EXTRACOMUNITARI

I carabinieri sono sulle tracce dell’aggressore. Un giovane nord africano è stato accoltellato in un bar di trentova via Belvedere, dove solitamente corrono le auto. Il giovane di nazionalità nord africana di 23 anni è rimasto ferito da diversi fendenti. Subito è scattato l’allarme. La tranquillità della frazione Moio, infatti, è stata interrotta dall’ intervento di Carabinieri e ambulanze a sirene spiegate. Immediatamente soccorso dei sanitari del 118, è stato trasferito in codice rosso presso l’ospedale San Luca di Vallo della Lucania. Non è stato possibile rintracciare, nelle vicinanze il suo aggressore. Si sospetta un connazionale, ma al momento non vi è certezza. I carabinieri hanno inseguito i feritore.

La rissa sarebbe avvenuta tra due ragazzi un tunisino di 23 anni clandestino da poco in Italia e il suo coinquilino un marocchino, durante una grigliata alla quale hanno partecipato una decina di ragazzi italiani ma con origini extracomunitari. Non si sa come mai sono venuti a diverbio, sta di fatto che il marocchino, ora ricercato, ha colpito con più coltellate il suo coinquilino. Tutti i presenti hanno tentato di evitare che i due venissero a contatto ma senza riuscirci.

Aggiornamenti a dopo

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...