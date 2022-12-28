CRONACA

AUTO CON 4 GIOVANI A BORDO SBATTE VICINO AL MURO DI BIVIO CIOFFI SULLA STATALE

Diadmin

Dic 28, 2022 , ,
Una Volkswaghen bianca con a bordo 4 giovani si è schiantata contro il guarda rail a muro di Bivio Cioffi in direzione Battipaglia. Per fortuna nessuno dei ragazzi all’interno dell’abitacolo si è fatto male.
L’incidente si è verificato intorno all’una e mezza della notte scorsa. Il veicolo si è ribaltato dopo l’impatto con il muro. L’intervento della Polizia stradale ha consentito di mettere a posto la situazione, il traffico non ha subito rallentamenti. In ogni caso quel guard rail in direzione Battipaglia è molto pericoloso, sono frequenti infatti incidenti come questo. In basso le foto

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

CRONACA

ASCEA, PARTE DA NOVI VELIA L’INCHIESTA SUI FURBETTI DEL CARTELLINO ORA TEREMANO IN ALTRI COMUNI DEL CILENTO

Dic 27, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA

DRAMMATICO INCIDENTE AUTO SI CAPOVOLGE CON DUE DONNE DI AGROPOLI

Dic 27, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA

AGROPOLI, BABY GANG IN AZIONE IN PIAZZA DISTRUTTA LA SEGNALETICA ALLA MARROTTA DEVASTATO IL PRESEPE

Dic 27, 2022 admin

You missed

CRONACA

AUTO CON 4 GIOVANI A BORDO SBATTE VICINO AL MURO DI BIVIO CIOFFI SULLA STATALE

Dic 28, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI POLITICA

AGROPOLI, LA SERRA LASCIATA SOLA DAI SUOI, IL NIPOTE UBALDO: ” SE VUOLE ANDARE DA MUTALIPASSI ANDASSE DA SOLA” FRATELLI D’ITALIA: ” PER NOI E’ GIA UN ‘EX”

Dic 28, 2022 admin
POLITICA

ALFIERI ANNUNCIA LE DIMISSIONI DA PRESIDENTE DELL’UNIONE DEI COMUNI: “POSSO RESTARE MA ME NE VADO”

Dic 27, 2022 admin
CRONACA

ASCEA, PARTE DA NOVI VELIA L’INCHIESTA SUI FURBETTI DEL CARTELLINO ORA TEREMANO IN ALTRI COMUNI DEL CILENTO

Dic 27, 2022 admin
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js