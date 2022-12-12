CRONACA

BATTIPAGLIA, RISSA TRA RUMENI SPUNTA LA COLTELLATA

Diadmin

Dic 12, 2022 , ,

Nella giornata odierna ufficiali della Polizia di Stato presso il Commissariato di Battipaglia hanno tratto in arresto in flagranza di reato di tentato omicidio un cittadino rumeno dopo che al culmine di una lite ha reciso l’arteria femorale ad una sua connazionale.

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

AGROPOLI CRONACA

AGROPOLI, BABA’ NATALE COSI’ LE ASSOCIAZIONI IMPONGONO IL PIZZO ALLE STRUTTURE EXTRALBERGHIERE

Dic 13, 2022 admin
CRONACA

SALTANO IL BLITZ ARRESTATI A MERCOGLIANO

Dic 12, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI CRONACA

AGROPOLI, SFREGIATO IL NOME DELL’ARTISTA GUIDA MA SOTTO C’E’ IL MARCIO OPPOSIZIONI ORA ANDATE ALL’ATTACCO E LA SCIRE’ DOV’E’

Dic 12, 2022 admin

You missed

AGROPOLI CRONACA

AGROPOLI, BABA’ NATALE COSI’ LE ASSOCIAZIONI IMPONGONO IL PIZZO ALLE STRUTTURE EXTRALBERGHIERE

Dic 13, 2022 admin
CRONACA

BATTIPAGLIA, RISSA TRA RUMENI SPUNTA LA COLTELLATA

Dic 12, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI SPORT

AGROPOLI, LASCIANO MARGIOTTA SANTONICOLA E REKIK MA STANNO ARIVANDO ALTRI CALCIATORI

Dic 12, 2022 admin
CRONACA

SALTANO IL BLITZ ARRESTATI A MERCOGLIANO

Dic 12, 2022 admin
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: