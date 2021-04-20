Mar. Apr 20th, 2021

Articoli correlati

sgombero--e1618921347800 CAPACCIO PAESTUM, A GROMOLA EXTRACOMUNITARI ACCAMPATI NELLA BUFALARA ARRIVANO I VIGILI URBANI

CAPACCIO PAESTUM, A GROMOLA EXTRACOMUNITARI ACCAMPATI NELLA BUFALARA ARRIVANO I VIGILI URBANI

admin 3 ore ago
comune ogliastro OGLIASTRO CILENTO, POSITIVO UN DIPENDENTE COMUNALE CHIUSO IL MUNICIPIO

OGLIASTRO CILENTO, POSITIVO UN DIPENDENTE COMUNALE CHIUSO IL MUNICIPIO

admin 7 ore ago
giungano_municipio GIUNGANO, CONTAGIATI 8 BAMBINI E 3 ADULTI DURISSIMO IL SINDACO: “COLPA DELLE RIAPERTURE DELLE SCUOLE,LE HO CHIUSE”

GIUNGANO, CONTAGIATI 8 BAMBINI E 3 ADULTI DURISSIMO IL SINDACO: “COLPA DELLE RIAPERTURE DELLE SCUOLE,LE HO CHIUSE”

admin 7 ore ago
bollettino 1 AGROPOLI, ANCORA UNA SCUOLA CHIUSA, IL SINDACO ANNUNCIA ALTRI CONTAGI E GUARITI

AGROPOLI, ANCORA UNA SCUOLA CHIUSA, IL SINDACO ANNUNCIA ALTRI CONTAGI E GUARITI

admin 15 ore ago
AGROPOLI, IL RICORDO DEL SINDACO PER IL PROF,NIGRO: “E’ STATO MIO INSEGNANTE E MI GIUSTIFICAVA NEI RITARDI”

AGROPOLI, IL RICORDO DEL SINDACO PER IL PROF,NIGRO: “E’ STATO MIO INSEGNANTE E MI GIUSTIFICAVA NEI RITARDI”

admin 16 ore ago
traffico 2 AGROPOLI,CITTA’ SPACCATA IN DUE,TRAFFICO,LAVORI,CAOS,TUTTO BLOCCATO, IL SINDACO SE NE SBATTE

AGROPOLI,CITTA’ SPACCATA IN DUE,TRAFFICO,LAVORI,CAOS,TUTTO BLOCCATO, IL SINDACO SE NE SBATTE

admin 1 giorno ago