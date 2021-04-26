Teacher Randi Monson at Kadima Day School in West Hills, stands in a classroom that has been prepared for returning students during the coronavirus pandemic. Kadima Day School is one of a limited number of schools that have received clearance from Los Angeles County Public Health officials to re-open for limited in-person, on-campus instructions, the first group to gain such approval in the waiver application process during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)