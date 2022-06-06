Sono stati fatti i sorteggi per i comizi finali in piazza. Venerdì 10 giugno giorno clou per l’appello al voto. Questo il programma

ORE 20.00 MASSIMO LA PORTA

ORE 21.00 ROBERTO MUTALIPASSI

ORE 22.00 ELVIRA SERRA

ORE 23 RAFFAELE PESCE