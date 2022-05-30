Lun. Mag 30th, 2022
AGROPOLI, IL PORTO PIAZZA DI SPACCIO ORA I VIGILI INTERVENGONO LA SBARRA TORNA DAVANTI

admin 31 minuti ago
AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, LA SERRA PUNTA ALFIERI E INFUOCA LA PIAZZA: ” HA FATTO OPERE PROGETTATE DA ALTRI E ORA LA CITTA’ E’ DISTRUTTA NON SIAMO UN CITTA’ DI MAFIOSI”/VIDEO

admin 3 ore ago
AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, GIANNI PETRIZZO DAL PALCO DURISSIMO CONTRO IL SISTEMA: “LORO UTILIZZANO STRUMENTI VIOLENTI CON AZIONI CRIMINALI”

admin 24 ore ago
AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, MALANDRINO ACCENDE LA PIAZZA: “NON MORIEMO SUDDITI” LA PORTA LA INDIRIZZA/VIDEO

admin 24 ore ago
AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, STASERA COMIZI DI SERRA E PESCE

admin 1 giorno ago
AGROPOLI, SCANDALOSO IL CENTRO TRASFORMATO IN UNO SCASSO PER AUTO

admin 1 giorno ago
