  • Gio. Set 1st, 2022
Tag popolari
POLITICA

CAPACCIO PAESTUM, ALL’EX TABACHIFICIO ALFIERI PRESENTA I CANDIDATI DEL PD/VIDEO INTERVENTO

Diadmin

Set 1, 2022 , , , ,

admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

POLITICA
ELEZION POLITICHE 2022, DOPO TANTI ANNI CAPACCIO PAESTUM HA LA SUA CANDIDATA ALLA CAMERA DEI DEPUTATI TERESA BASILE: “LA DEDICO A MIO PADRE”
Ago 31, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI POLITICA
AGROPOLI, ELVIRA SERRA PRESENTA LA SUA CANDIDATURA NEL TERZO POLO: “VOGLIO RAPPRESENTARE IL MIO TERRITORIO”
Ago 30, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI IN PRIMO PIANO POLITICA
AGROPOLI, BENEDETTA SCUDERI CAPOLISTA DELL’ALLEANZA VERDI-SINISTRA PER LA CIRCOSCRIZIONE ESTERO NEL COLLEGIO EUROPA/VIDEO
Ago 29, 2022 admin

You missed

POLITICA
SPORT
CRONACA IN PRIMO PIANO
ATTUALITA'
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js