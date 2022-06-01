Mer. Giu 1st, 2022
REFERENDUM L’INVITO DI DE LUCA: “ANDATE A VOTARE I GIUDICI QUANDO SBAGLIANO DEVONO PAGARE”

admin 15 ore ago
massimo la porta a canalecinquetv AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, PARLA MASSIMO LA PORTA CANDIDATO SINDACO/VIDEO

admin 20 ore ago
PREFETTO-A-CICERALE-FB CICERALE, QUESTA MATTINA LA VISITA DEL PREFETTO NEL COMUNE COMMISSARIATO/VIDEO

admin 20 ore ago
IO BORSINO 3 AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, IL BORSINO DELLA CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE

admin 2 giorni ago
freda A BUCCINO SI SFIDANO 4 SINDACI, FREDA CONTRO DI LEO,FERNICOLA E TRIMARCO

admin 2 giorni ago
SERRA BIS 1 AGROPOLI VERSO IL VOTO, LA SERRA PUNTA ALFIERI E INFUOCA LA PIAZZA: ” HA FATTO OPERE PROGETTATE DA ALTRI E ORA LA CITTA’ E’ DISTRUTTA NON SIAMO UN CITTA’ DI MAFIOSI”/VIDEO

admin 2 giorni ago
