Agropoli News

NOTIZIE,CRONACA,POLITICA,ATTUALITA' ,RECENSIONI,SPORT

SPORT

SERIE D OGGI NOCERINA-CAVESE IN CAMPO TUTTE LE SALERNITANE/LE PARTITE IN PROGRAMMA ALLE 14,30

Diadmin

Dic 21, 2022 ,
Serie D Girone AClassifica
14:30 Asti Casale
14:30 Borgosesia Sestri Levante
14:30 Bra Fezzanese
14:30 Castanese Ligorna
14:30 Castellanzese PDHAE
14:30 Chisola Chieri
14:30 Derthona Fossano
14:30 Legnano Gozzano
14:30 Pinerolo Vado
14:30 Sanremese Stresa Vergante
Serie D Girone BClassifica
14:30 Alcione Milano Villa Valle
14:30 Casatese Breno
14:30 Sona Ponte San Pietro
14:30 Folgore Caratese Caronnese
14:30 Lumezzane Città di Varese
14:30 Franciacorta Brusaporto
14:30 Varesina Real Calepina
14:30 Virtus Ciserano Bergamo Arconatese
14:30 Seregno Desenzano
Serie D Girone CClassifica
14:30 Adriese Campodarsego
14:30 Montebelluna Dolomiti Bellunesi
14:30 Levico Terme Legnago
14:30 Luparense Caldiero
14:30 Montecchio Maggiore Cjarlins Muzane
14:30 Portogruaro Mestre
14:30 Torviscosa Cartigliano
14:30 Union Clodiense Este
14:30 Villafranca Veronese Virtus Bolzano
Serie D Girone DClassifica
14:30 Athletic Carpi Corticella
14:30 Bagnolese Fanfulla
14:30 Forlì Crema
14:30 Giana Erminio Aglianese
14:30 Lentigione Ravenna
14:30 Mezzolara United Riccione
14:30 Prato Scandicci
14:30 Salsomaggiore Calcio Sammaurese
14:30 Sant’Angelo 1907 Real Forte Querceta
14:30 Pistoiese Correggese
Serie D Girone EClassifica
14:30 Arezzo Poggibonsi
14:30 Città di Castello Flaminia
14:30 Grosseto Ghiviborgo
14:30 Livorno Follonica Gavorrano
14:30 Ponsacco Sangiovannese 1927
14:30 Montespaccato Orvietana
14:30 Ostiamare Sporting Trestina
14:30 Seravezza Terranuova Traiana
14:30 Tau Calcio Altopascio Pianese
Serie D Girone FClassifica
14:30 Alma Juventus Fano San Nicolò Notaresco
14:30 Avezzano Sambenedettese
14:30 Termoli Calcio 1920 Team Nuova Florida
14:30 Vigor Senigallia Montegiorgio
14:30 FC Matese Chieti
14:30 Porto D’Ascoli Trastevere
14:30 Roma City Tolentino 1919
14:30 Vastese Pineto
14:30 Vastogirardi Cynthialbalonga
Serie D Girone GClassifica
14:30 Aprilia Vis Artena
14:30 Sarrabus Ogliastra Real Monterotondo Scalo
14:30 Cassino Lupa Frascati
14:30 Ilvamaddalena Arzachena
14:30 Nola Pomezia 1957
14:30 Paganese Tivoli Calcio 1919
14:30 Palmese 1914 Casertana
14:30 Portici Atletico Uri
14:30 Sorrento 1945 Us Angri 1927
Serie D Girone HClassifica
14:30 Barletta 1922 Citta’ di Fasano
14:30 Brindisi Gladiator 1924
14:30 Casarano Calcio Bitonto Calcio
14:30 FC Matera Puteolana 1902
14:30 Lavello Gravina
14:30 Martina Calcio 1947 Francavilla
14:30 Nocerina Cavese
14:30 Afragolese 1944 Molfetta Calcio
14:30 Team Altamura Nardò
Serie D Girone IClassifica
14:30 Castrovillari Canicattì
14:30 Catania Trapani
14:30 Città di Sant’Agata Acireale
14:30 Cittanova Calcio Lamezia Terme
14:30 Licata San Luca
14:30 Locri Real Agro Aversa
14:30 Paternò Sancataldese
14:30 Mariglianese Pol. Santa Maria
14:30 Vibonese Ragusa 1949

Di admin

Sergio Vessicchio blogger, youtuber, social media manager attivo per stampa televisiva, carta stampata, siti web, opinionista televisivo, presentatore, conduttore.

Articoli correlati

AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI OGGI IN CAMPO A MONTEMILETTO DIRETTA CANALECINQUETV.IT E SET TV

Dic 21, 2022 admin
SPORT

OCHOA E’ IL NUOVO PORTIERE DELLA SALERNITANA

Dic 20, 2022 admin
SPORT

SALERNO, SOPRALLUOGO DEL SINDACO ALL’ARECHI PRONTA LA SUD PER IL MILAN

Dic 20, 2022 admin

You missed

CRONACA

FISCIANO, LA TRAGEDIA DI CIRO IEMMA, DOPO L’INCIDENTE IL GIOVANE PADRE E’ DECEDUTO

Dic 21, 2022 admin
ATTUALITA'

PAESTUM, “SI M PIACE O PRESEPE” NELLA BASILICA PALEOCRISTIANA AI PIEDI DELL’ANNUNZZITA E’ BELLISSIMO/VIDEO

Dic 21, 2022 admin
ATTUALITA'

CAPACCIO PAESTUM, SULLA STATALE IL NUOVO SALONE DELLA E-BIKE E-POWER LO ABBIAMO VISITATO/VIDEO

Dic 21, 2022 admin
AGROPOLI SPORT

L’AGROPOLI OGGI IN CAMPO A MONTEMILETTO DIRETTA CANALECINQUETV.IT E SET TV

Dic 21, 2022 admin
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js