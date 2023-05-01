1 Maggio 2023

SULL’ASSE TIRANA MALTA L’ASTRO NASCENTE DEL BODY BUILDING NAZIONALE ANTONY CAIRONE

admin 1 Maggio 2023
A metà aprile scorso Antony Cairone appena compiuti i 30 anni sale sull’ottovolante e dopo 13 anni di attività punta alla Pro card che gli da accesso al professionismo. Ora il traguardo principale diventa proprio quello dopo la due giorni di Tirana in Albania dove  ha fatto fuori la concorrenza e ha portato in Italia risultati straordinari. E’ arrivato terzo quindi è salito sul podio nella categoria Mensphysique unico italiano nelle prime tre posizioni nell’ambito del IbbTirana Cup Internationale. Il prossimo appuntamento è a Malta  tra due settimane dove cercherà, e ne ha le potenzialità, di migliorare il risultato albanese.
Il giovane di Aquara punta molto alla Pro card: ” Il mio obiettivo è il professionismo e qui la Pro card è la mia mira immediata. Ormai la condizione di amatore l’ho superata di testa e nella quotidianità ma anche nelle prestazioni per cui voglio affermarmi come professionista. Spero di riuscirci entro quest’anno. In special modo con l’aiuto del mio preparatore senza il quale non potrei ottenere nessun risultato, sto parlando del maestro Angelo Sanfilippo Coach preparatissimo il quale ha già reso famosi altri suoi atleti.” A tirare la OPA ad Antony Cairone  non poteva non essere la Bcc di Aquara l’ormai nota banca della sua città diretta da Antonio Marino: “Grazie all’apporto dell Bcc di Aquara -afferma Antony – nella figura del direttore Antonio Marino pronto a sostenermi nella mia attività potrò svolgere in modo ancora migliore la mia ascesa”. E non poteva passare inosservato al direttore della Bcc sindaco di Aquara l’escalation di un concittadino come Antony Cairone al quale subito ha dato appoggio e sostegno come d’altra parte fa con la Gelbison, L’Agropoli e come ha fatto con la Salernitana ma come fa con chiunque porti avanti il nome del territorio come sta facendo Antony Cairone attraverso il suo corpo, il suo fisico e la sua passione per il Body Building, una passione antica ma seguita e coltivata nel tempo con moltissimi sacrifici, rinunce e impegni gettando il cuore oltre ogni ostacolo. Prossima tappa Malta poi la Pro card. Il bello comincia adesso. Sergio Vessicchio
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

AGROPOLI, LA GIUNTA MUNICIPALE DEVASTA LA CITTA’ DELIBERA PER CONCEDERE LO STADIO AD UN TORNEO INUTILE VERGOGNA LO HANNO DISTRUTTO/FOTO

admin 1 Maggio 2023

SALERNO E’ UNA BOLGIA LA SALERNITANA IN PRIMO PIANO DOPO IL PAREGGIO DI NAPOLI di Sergio Vessicchio

admin 1 Maggio 2023

SERIE D LA CAVESE PERDE A BRINDISI E SI FA RAGGIUNGERE IN VETTA, I RISULTATI DELLE SALERNITANE

admin 1 Maggio 2023

FORSE HAI PERSO QUESTA NOTIZIA

SULL’ASSE TIRANA MALTA L’ASTRO NASCENTE DEL BODY BUILDING NAZIONALE ANTONY CAIRONE

admin 1 Maggio 2023

AGROPOLI, LA GIUNTA MUNICIPALE DEVASTA LA CITTA’ DELIBERA PER CONCEDERE LO STADIO AD UN TORNEO INUTILE VERGOGNA LO HANNO DISTRUTTO/FOTO

admin 1 Maggio 2023

PONTECAGNANO, DEVI TOGLIERE LA BANDIERA DEL NAPOLI PICCHIATO UN CANDIDATO AL CONSIGLIO COMUNALE

admin 1 Maggio 2023

SALERNO E’ UNA BOLGIA LA SALERNITANA IN PRIMO PIANO DOPO IL PAREGGIO DI NAPOLI di Sergio Vessicchio

admin 1 Maggio 2023

SERIE D LA CAVESE PERDE A BRINDISI E SI FA RAGGIUNGERE IN VETTA, I RISULTATI DELLE SALERNITANE

admin 1 Maggio 2023
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: